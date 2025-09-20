Young BMW driver arrested in Maghera following incident involving collision with PSNI vehicle in Moy
A young man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a collision involving a police vehicle.
Mid Ulster police said officers were conducting a vehicle check point on the Cookstown Road, Dungannon early on Saturday when a white BMW failed to stop as directed.
A short time later, police again observed the same vehicle in Moy.
When signalled to stop, the BMW collided with a police vehicle before making off.
The vehicle was later located in Maghera, where a young male was arrested on suspicion of several motoring offences, including no insurance, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.