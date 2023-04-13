Young carer is sentenced for assaulting 93-year-old woman with dementia

A carer who assaulted a 93-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia when she lashed out at her, was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard 24-year-old Mary Therese Mullan from Sunnyside Park, Maghera, had planned to contest a charge of common assault, but had changed her mind and entered a plea.

Passing sentence, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne told Mullan that people suffering this condition were prone to lash out and her reaction had been "totally unnecessary".

Mr Browne said it was extremely difficult to listen to the bare facts of the case, never mind the impact they would have on the family.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said the elderly woman, who is now deceased, required care four times a day and the defendant was one of her carers.

The lawyer said on April 25 last year the injured party had swung her right forearm at the defendant who had struck down hard on the arm and a colleague of the defendant's heard it make a noise.

He said the colleague reported the matter to her management and when asked about the incident, the defendant denied assault and said she had grabbed the arm and the noise was her glove snapping.

In a victim impact statement, the family of the injured party said they had been left totally shocked, saddened and distressed.

They said the carer should be punished for her actions and not be allowed to work again.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had grabbed the arm in a single movement and stressed that no injury was noted.

He pointed out that Mullan had been suspended from work following the incident and has taken other employment in a hotel.

The lawyer said the case has had "a big impact on her" as it had been going on for some time.

He said she appeared in court with her parents and partner and pleaded with the court to treat the defendant "as leniently as possible".