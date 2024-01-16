Register
BREAKING

Young Castledawson man denies charges of assaulting woman and police

A young South Derry man pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on assault charges.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordan Connolly, aged 26, from Castle Oak, Castledawson, is accused of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm; criminal damage relating to a wardrobe, vase and table; possessing cannabis; assault on police, and common assault arising out of an alleged incident on October 29 last year..

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until January 23 to fix a date for a contest.