Young Castledawson man denies charges of assaulting woman and police
A young South Derry man pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on assault charges.
Jordan Connolly, aged 26, from Castle Oak, Castledawson, is accused of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm; criminal damage relating to a wardrobe, vase and table; possessing cannabis; assault on police, and common assault arising out of an alleged incident on October 29 last year..
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until January 23 to fix a date for a contest.