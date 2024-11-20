Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver, who was involved in a road crash in Lurgan and was four times over the drink driving limit, had left young children home alone, says the PSNI.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood a member of the public reported a collision in the Lough Road area of Lurgan shortly after midnight on Monday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lurgan response 'D ' Section responded to a report of a road traffic collision in the Lough Road area of Lurgan just after midnight and discovered that the driver of the vehicle was four times over the legal limit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further checks were then made, where it was discovered that this driver had also left their young children at home unattended!

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says driver caught 4 times over the drink driving limit after a crash in Lurgan had left young children home alone.

"The driver was subsequently arrested and will now have their day in court.

"Many thanks to the member of public who observed this collision and reported it to police so quickly, another drink driver off the roads,” said the spokesperson.