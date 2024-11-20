Young children found home alone as driver, involved in a road crash in Lurgan, is caught 4 times over the drink driving limit

By Carmel Robinson
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:12 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 15:47 GMT
A driver, who was involved in a road crash in Lurgan and was four times over the drink driving limit, had left young children home alone, says the PSNI.

It is understood a member of the public reported a collision in the Lough Road area of Lurgan shortly after midnight on Monday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lurgan response 'D ' Section responded to a report of a road traffic collision in the Lough Road area of Lurgan just after midnight and discovered that the driver of the vehicle was four times over the legal limit!

"Further checks were then made, where it was discovered that this driver had also left their young children at home unattended!

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says driver caught 4 times over the drink driving limit after a crash in Lurgan had left young children home alone.

"The driver was subsequently arrested and will now have their day in court.

"Many thanks to the member of public who observed this collision and reported it to police so quickly, another drink driver off the roads,” said the spokesperson.

