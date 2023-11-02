Young Co Antrim man damaged door and crowd control barrier in Magherafelt nightclub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shane McGuigan (21), whose address was given as Largy Road, Portglenone, admitted a charge of criminal damage arising out of an incident on March 3.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the case had been adjourned from an earlier sitting for a pre-sentence report.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ordering McGuigan to pay £500 compensation towards the cost of the damage, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it was fuelled by the defendant having had too much to drink.
A defence lawyer admitted alcohol has caused the defendant difficulty however, as a result of his offending behaviour, he has not been drinking either socially or “at all” in the intervening months.
He said the pre-sentence report leaned towards a community disposal and he urged the court to consider that option.
Judge Mullan warned McGuigan if he breached the order he would be brought back and re-sentenced.