A young motorist detected travelling at excess speed after purchasing a new car, was fined £200 and banned from driving for two months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Robbie Buchanan (18) from Doagh Road, Kells, was also fined a further £350 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance and failing to display ‘R’ plates.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police were on mobile patrol when they observed two vehicles travelling in convoy at excess speed along the Glenshane Road, Castledawson, on December 6 last year.

The lawyer said police followed the vehicles over 10 miles during which speeds in excess of 60 mph were reached and the defendant was restricted to 45mph.

She said on speaking to the defendant it was found he had no insurance for the vehicle and had no ‘R’ plates displayed.

A defence solicitor said Buchanan is a new driver and had just bought the car and had arranged to pick it up that evening.

She explained that he had been taken by his girlfriend and realised travelling back that he had forgotten to bring his ‘R’ plates with him.

The solicitor added that Buchanan was an apprentice and a hard-working young man with a local company, and lived in a rural location and the loss of his licence would cause him difficulties.

