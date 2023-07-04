A Portadown motorist who was spotted by residents walking away after his car collided with a gate, has been banned from driving for 16 months.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Smyth, from Derrylileagh Road, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy for driving with excess alcohol in urine, failing to remain at the scene of a damage only accident, failing to stop, and failing to report.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the incident happened at Derrygally Way, Dungannon, at approximately 11.35pm on October 15 2021.

Prosecuting counsel said Smyth was later located by police at The Square, Moy, and provided a urine specimen showing an alcohol reading of 153mls.

Pleading for leniency, a defence lawyer said the defendant had fully cooperated with police and accepted he was the driver.