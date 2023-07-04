Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Smyth, from Derrylileagh Road, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy for driving with excess alcohol in urine, failing to remain at the scene of a damage only accident, failing to stop, and failing to report.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the incident happened at Derrygally Way, Dungannon, at approximately 11.35pm on October 15 2021.
Prosecuting counsel said Smyth was later located by police at The Square, Moy, and provided a urine specimen showing an alcohol reading of 153mls.
Pleading for leniency, a defence lawyer said the defendant had fully cooperated with police and accepted he was the driver.
He said Smyth worked in a spare parts factory and has had this matter "hanging over him" for some time.