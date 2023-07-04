Register
Young Co Armagh motorist ‘walked away’ after car collided with gate, court told

A Portadown motorist who was spotted by residents walking away after his car collided with a gate, has been banned from driving for 16 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Smyth, from Derrylileagh Road, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy for driving with excess alcohol in urine, failing to remain at the scene of a damage only accident, failing to stop, and failing to report.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the incident happened at Derrygally Way, Dungannon, at approximately 11.35pm on October 15 2021.

Prosecuting counsel said Smyth was later located by police at The Square, Moy, and provided a urine specimen showing an alcohol reading of 153mls.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Pleading for leniency, a defence lawyer said the defendant had fully cooperated with police and accepted he was the driver.

He said Smyth worked in a spare parts factory and has had this matter "hanging over him" for some time.

