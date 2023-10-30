Register
Young Co Derry motorist who purchased car in dangerous condition was planning to fix it up

A teenager was fined a total of £250 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for motoring offences.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:04 GMT
Eighteen-year-old Michael McKenna from Kirley Road, Maghera, was also handed three penalty points.

McKenna admitted using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition and failing to display 'R' plates.

The court heard the offences were detected by police at St Lurach's Road, Maghera, on January 6 last.

Admitting the offences, a defence solicitor said McKenna had purchased the car to fix it up.