Young Co Derry motorist who purchased car in dangerous condition was planning to fix it up
A teenager was fined a total of £250 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for motoring offences.
Eighteen-year-old Michael McKenna from Kirley Road, Maghera, was also handed three penalty points.
McKenna admitted using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition and failing to display 'R' plates.
The court heard the offences were detected by police at St Lurach's Road, Maghera, on January 6 last.
Admitting the offences, a defence solicitor said McKenna had purchased the car to fix it up.