Young Cookstown motorist ends up in court for fraudulent use of registration mark and speeding
Jamie Owen Jackson, aged 25, from Tulnacross Road, was also handed three penalty points when he admitted charges of speeding and fraudulent use of a registration mark on August 9 and April 27 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said on August 9 last, at approximately 5pm, the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 79 mph, 19 in excess of the 60 mph limit at Dunman on the Cookstown dual carriageway.
She said on April 27 last, at Cookstown Road, Moneymore, a police check on their system of the defendant's registration mark and insurance revealed that it was for a different vehicle.
A defence lawyer said there had been a “misunderstanding” by the defendant over the registration plate and the speeding offence happened on the dual carriageway and he offered no excuse.