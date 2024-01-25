Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Samuel Trimble, aged 21, from Fintona Road, Clogher, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service.

Trimble, who was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance on May 28 last year.

He also admitted having a defective tyre and failing to produce his licence to police following a separate incident at Augher Road, Clogher, on July 3 last.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the incident at the mini roundabout in Main Street, Augher, on May 28, was circulated on social media.

Prosecuting counsel said police used the video clip and CCTV from a nearby shop to trace the defendant's vehicle.

When spoken to by police, Trimble said he had been "showing off" and "acting the big man" at the time.

Counsel added that he also accepted that it was a "dangerous manoeuvre”.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had been along with a number of other people and had not posted the video on social media.

He said he had purchased the car for £2,000 and had been unable to get insurance.

The lawyer stressed the dfendant is an industrious and hardworking young man who appeared in court with his father who was supportive but annoyed by his behaviour.