Samuel Lindsay (21) from Crew Road admitted a charge of careless driving at Union Street park in Magherafelt.

Lindsay was also fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 2) that the defendant had originally been charged with dangerous driving but this had been reduced to careless following a review by the Public Prosecution Service.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said on December 5, at approximately 11pm, the town CCTV operator alerted police to a car “performing turns” in the car park.She said police viewed the CCTV footage and carried out checks which showed Lindsay was the last registered owner of the vehicle.

Counsel said the defendant was written to and later interviewed about the incident and made a full admission.

A defence lawyer explained the incident had happened at 11.30pm when the car park was quiet. She pointed out there were bumps in the park to prevent speeding.

She said the defendant, a factory worker, was an ‘R’ driver at the time he was prosecuted.

Counsel said he has a clear record and is an “extremely industrious young man” and required his licence to get to and from work.

He cooperated fully with police and had completed the forms they had sent him identifying himself as the driver, she added.