It was reported at around 5.50pm that a young girl was approached in wooded area to the back of The Meadows by a male. She was not physically harmed but has been left shaken by the experience.
Officers, supported by the Air Support Unit, are currently in the area conducting searches and are appealing for the public’s assistance.
The man is described as being of slim build with fair hair and a wavy goatee beard with a moustache. He was wearing short-sleeved top with a hood, black trousers and a red baseball cap with a blue peak.
Anyone with information or who may have sighted him is asked to contact 101 quoting 1590 20/07/23.