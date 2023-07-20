Police are appealing for information after a report of a suspicious approach made to a child in The Meadows area of Newtownards this evening (Thursday).

It was reported at around 5.50pm that a young girl was approached in wooded area to the back of The Meadows by a male. She was not physically harmed but has been left shaken by the experience.

Officers, supported by the Air Support Unit, are currently in the area conducting searches and are appealing for the public’s assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man is described as being of slim build with fair hair and a wavy goatee beard with a moustache. He was wearing short-sleeved top with a hood, black trousers and a red baseball cap with a blue peak.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press