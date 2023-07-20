Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Young girl left shaken after suspicious approach made by male in Newtownards wooded area

Police are appealing for information after a report of a suspicious approach made to a child in The Meadows area of Newtownards this evening (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 21:20 BST

It was reported at around 5.50pm that a young girl was approached in wooded area to the back of The Meadows by a male. She was not physically harmed but has been left shaken by the experience.

Officers, supported by the Air Support Unit, are currently in the area conducting searches and are appealing for the public’s assistance.

The man is described as being of slim build with fair hair and a wavy goatee beard with a moustache. He was wearing short-sleeved top with a hood, black trousers and a red baseball cap with a blue peak.

Most Popular
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressAnyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Read More
North Down drug gangs feud: children among those inside when shots fired at hous...

Anyone with information or who may have sighted him is asked to contact 101 quoting 1590 20/07/23.