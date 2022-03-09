Young Maghera man ‘lost control of himself’

Padraig Peirce Rielly from Crawfordsburn, Maghera, admitted resisting three police officers during an incident on November 27 last year.

Reilly appeared in court by video-link from Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, where he is detained in relation to other matters.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said police had arrested Rielly and he immediately became aggressive and extensively resisted officers.

He was cuffed to the rear of a police cell van but continued to kick out and struggle with police officers, he said.

Counsel added that on being placed in the van Rielly continued to resist by hitting his head off the side of the cell van.

Defence barrister Liam McStay said that Reilly had “lost control of himself” on this occasion.

Mr McStay said he would put the resisting at the lower level as there had been no assaults and no one had been injured.

He said the police should not have been subjected to such behaviour and Rielly needs to mature and realise that he cannot continue to behave in this way in public.

Mr McStay added that the defendant had a significant record but asked the court to deal with the matter as leniently as possible.