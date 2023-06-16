Register
Young Maghera man lunged at police officer kicking him on the left wrist, court told

A 22-year-old Maghera man lunged at a police officer kicking him on the left wrist after he was arrested for kicking a car door, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

Padraig Peirce Rielly, from Crawfordsburn, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage on May 5 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until June 21 to allow the prosecution to get an estimate of the damage caused to the car door.

Ms Mullan remarked without an estimate it could be that the car owner may find “himself in the scenario of paying for this himself”.

Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
The court heard that at approximately 9.30pm, police were called to Union Street carpark in Magherafelt by a member of the public to deal with an intoxicated male.

Prosecuting counsel said the member of the public told police that the defendant had kicked the door of his car causing damage.

When spoken to, Rielly stuck his chest out and began shouting and swearing at police before running out on to the road, said the lawyer.

She said he was told numerous times to go home, however he refused to go home and was arrested.

He was escorted to the police vehicle and while awaiting the arrival of the cell van, the defendant lunged at a police officer kicking him on the left wrist but did not injure him.

Counsel added that she had attempted to get an estimate of the damage to the door from the police without success.

Adjourning the case for a week, the judge said before sentencing she would like an estimate of the damage.