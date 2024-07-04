Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Maghera man became frustrated at the Emergency Department reception in Antrim Area Hospital and threatened to “smash the window in”, a court has heard.

Padraig Peirce Reilly, aged 23, also asked staff if they "only had one f*****g doctor", a prosecution lawyer said.

Reilly, from Crawfordsburn in Maghera, admitted making threats to damage hospital property and disorderly behaviour on March 23 this year.

He also accepted charges of assaulting three police officers and disorderly behaviour in a separate incident at Portglenone on April 2 last.

After being told that the defendant was "making progress" with Probtation Service, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would extend the defendant’s Community Service Order until September 11 and get an updated report from Probation.

Ms Mullan also ordered that Reilly must not enter licensed premises, and submit to a drug or alcohol test if required by his supervising officer.

She remarked that these were “serious offences”, and warned Reilly she was giving him an opportunity to show the court he can behave.

"If you re-offend or get involved in criminal activity during this period the consequences will be very different," said the judge.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Reilly is normally a polite young man but when he consumes alcohol its "a completely different situation”.

Mr McStay admitted Reilly has "a very, very poor record" but was currently making progress and learning with help from the Probation Service.

He pleaded with the court not to impose an immedate custodial sentence as this would not be beneficial.