A young Maghera man who spat in the face of a police officer, was jailed for eight months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Padraig Peirce Rielly (22), from Crawfordsburn Drive in the town, admitted assaulting the officer and damaging a police cell van on December 3 2021.

Rielly was also sentenced in relation to incidents of assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage, common assault on November 14 2022 and January 14 this year.

District Judge Peter Magill told Rielly, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that in sentencing he had to factor in his "bad record."

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He said Covid had not gone away and it was concerning that he had spat on police officers who would be worried that they could become infected.

Prosecuting counsel said on December 3, 2021, police arrived in Maghera and while they were attempting to arrest Reilly he began kicking and resisting.

She said during this he spat in the face of a constable and while being transported spat and headbutted the cell van window leaving it covered in spit and blood.

The lawyer said on January 14 last, police were arresting the defendant for a breach of bail and he immediately resisted spitting at police officers who had to use spray to restrain him.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant has "an entrenched alcohol problem."