Young Maghera man’s personality changes when he consumes drink, court told

A young Maghera man who kicked out at a police officer while being arrested in Magherafelt, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

Padraig Peirce Reilly, aged 22, from Crawfordsburn in the town, admitted charges of assaulting the officer, disorderly behaviour and damaging a car door on May 5.

Ordering Reilly to pay £200 compensation towards the damage caused to the car door, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that he had 19 convictions for assault on police, 15 for criminal damage and 12 for disorderly behaviour.

The judge said she was giving him an opportunity, but he needed to "turn things around" in his life or he would just end up back in custody.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said police were called at 9.30pm to an incident at Union Road car park in Magherafelt,where they observed the defendant who appeared to be intoxicated and irate.

The lawyer said the injured party claimed Reilly had kicked the door of his vehicle causing damage.

Reilly was walking about with his chest out and shouting and swearing before running unsteadily on to the road, she said. Police advised him to go home but he refused and ran off in the direction of Broad Street.

Counsel said he was apprehend by police and kicked out, hitting the wrist of a police officer but caused no injuries.

Defence counsel Liam McStay said the defendant’s personality changed when he consumed drink.

The judge adjourned other matters against Reilly until September.