Young Magherafelt driver given eight-week ban for having no insurance

A young Magherafelt motorist was disqualified for eight weeks at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
Twenty-year-old Fatima Quebe from Castledawson Road, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

She was also given a conditional discharge for 12 months for failing to display 'R' plates.

Prosecuting counsel told the court on October 16 last year police were on patrol at Glenshane Road, Maghera, when they carried out checks of a car which showed there was no valid insurance in place.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
The lawyer said further checks showed the defendant was a restricted driver and no ‘R’ plates were displayed on the vehicle.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant was driving a friend’s vehicle at the time she was stopped.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes warned Quebe that the onus was on her to ensure she was insured to drive the vehicle before getting behind the wheel.