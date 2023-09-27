A young Magherafelt motorist was disqualified for eight weeks at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Twenty-year-old Fatima Quebe from Castledawson Road, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

She was also given a conditional discharge for 12 months for failing to display 'R' plates.

Prosecuting counsel told the court on October 16 last year police were on patrol at Glenshane Road, Maghera, when they carried out checks of a car which showed there was no valid insurance in place.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said further checks showed the defendant was a restricted driver and no ‘R’ plates were displayed on the vehicle.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant was driving a friend’s vehicle at the time she was stopped.