A South Derry man who spat in the face of a police constable at Antrim A&E has been jailed for four months.

Curtis Ewing (21), whose address was given as Tafelta, Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, admitted three counts of assaulting police officers, resisting police, and disorderly behaviour on June 10 last year.

District Judge Peter Magill told Curtis, who appeared via video link from Hydebank Young Offenders Centre at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, that disorderly behaviour in a hospital and assaulting police carried a jail sentence.

Mr Magill said the only credit he could give the defendant was pleading guilty to the offences.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said police were called to Tafelta following a report of Curtis being under the influence of drugs and in breach of his bail conditions.

She said Curtis was unsteady on his feet and failed an impairment test and was arrested at 2.45am.

The lawyer said he had to be taken to the Antrim A&E and while there he spat in the face of a constable and attempted to kick out at the officer and resisted police, spitting at another police officer.

At 4.45am while lying in a bed he again became aggressive and punched a constable several times in the face and was arrested for assault, counsel added.

Imposing the jail sentence, Mr McGill said such assaults on police would normally carry a 12-month custodial sentence.

He told Curtis that he had punched one officer and spat in the face of two others.