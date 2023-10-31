A Magherafelt motorist was caught driving with no insurance and no driving licence two days in a row, a court has heard.

Jakub Aleksander Wojewodzki (23) from Regency Court, is charged with having no insurance and no licence on dates in November last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 9am on November 26 2022 police at Moy Road, Armagh, carried out checks of a white BMW car which showed no insurance in place.

The lawyer said the following day, the same vehicle was detected at Main Street, Portglenone, again without a valid insurance policy in place.

Counsel said that further enquiries showed the defendant’s licence had previously been revoked.