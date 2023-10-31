Register
Young Magherafelt motorist caught driving with no insurance two days in a row

A Magherafelt motorist was caught driving with no insurance and no driving licence two days in a row, a court has heard.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:00 GMT
Jakub Aleksander Wojewodzki (23) from Regency Court, is charged with having no insurance and no licence on dates in November last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 9am on November 26 2022 police at Moy Road, Armagh, carried out checks of a white BMW car which showed no insurance in place.

The lawyer said the following day, the same vehicle was detected at Main Street, Portglenone, again without a valid insurance policy in place.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Counsel said that further enquiries showed the defendant’s licence had previously been revoked.

Ordering a pre-sentence report, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the defendant was showing signs of ignoring the requirement of having insurance. He adjourned the case until December 8 for a report.