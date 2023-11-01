A District Judge has told a Magherafelt teenager he had been "very foolish" at the start of his driving career to consume alcohol and drive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Davison, from Killyboggin Road, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Davison admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on October 11 this year when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.23 am police were on mobile patrol in the Magherafelt area. He said they observed a car which appeared to be exceeding the 30mph speed limit at Queen Street in Magherafelt as it approached the roundabout. The lawyer said on speaking to him police noted he was acting nervously and he failed a roadside breath test.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen, which was showed an alcohol reading of 59 mcgs in breath.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had only recently passed his test and the loss of his licence would cause disruption in his life. He stressed the lorry mechanic had cooperated with the police and was "highly thought off by his employer."

The lawyer said while it was not "a great start" to his driving career, he pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to the minimum.

Advertisement

Advertisement