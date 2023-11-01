Young Magherafelt motorist given road ban for drink driving
Eighteen-year-old Joshua Davison, from Killyboggin Road, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.
Davison admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on October 11 this year when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.23 am police were on mobile patrol in the Magherafelt area. He said they observed a car which appeared to be exceeding the 30mph speed limit at Queen Street in Magherafelt as it approached the roundabout. The lawyer said on speaking to him police noted he was acting nervously and he failed a roadside breath test.
He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen, which was showed an alcohol reading of 59 mcgs in breath.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had only recently passed his test and the loss of his licence would cause disruption in his life. He stressed the lorry mechanic had cooperated with the police and was "highly thought off by his employer."
The lawyer said while it was not "a great start" to his driving career, he pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to the minimum.
Judge Oonagh Mullan told Davison he had been "very foolish" and warned him not to get behind the wheel for the next year. She remarked that a motorist at the start of his driving career charged with excess alcohol did not augur well with the court