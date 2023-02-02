A Draperstown motorist caught travelling at 112mph on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, has lost his licence for six weeks.

Twenty-three-year-old Jack McCullough from Magherafelt Road, Draperstown, was also fined £200 for speeding on April 6 last year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that the speed was 52mph in excess of the limit for the carriageway.

She said the detection was made at 11am by a mobile speed detector.

Court gavel.

A defence lawyer said the defendant worked as a bricklayer foreman which required him to drive men from job to job.

He explained that he also had caring duties for his grandparents that sometimes involved taking them to hospital appointments.

The lawyer said the defendant would not be offering an excuse for the high speed he was travelling at.

