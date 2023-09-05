Young motorist caught driving at 91mph on A4 near Dungannon
Jody Armstrong, aged 20, from Belfast Road, Lisbellaw, was also handed five penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel said the the detection was made on July 1 last on the Annaghilla Road which is limited to 60mph.
A defence solicitor explained it was 12.30am and the road was clear and the defendant was alone at time and allowed his speed to increase.
He said Armstrong worked as a stockroom assistant, lived in a rural area, and his licence is essential.
The solicitor said the defendant would have been offered a fixed penalty up to 90mph but he was only over.
Imposing the penalty along with a £15 offender's levy, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that she couldn't believe he would be offered a fixed penalty for such a high speed.