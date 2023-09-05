Register
Young motorist caught driving at 91mph on A4 near Dungannon

A young driver detected travelling at 91mph on the A4 at Dungannon, was fined £200 at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 18:42 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:42 BST
Jody Armstrong, aged 20, from Belfast Road, Lisbellaw, was also handed five penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said the the detection was made on July 1 last on the Annaghilla Road which is limited to 60mph.

A defence solicitor explained it was 12.30am and the road was clear and the defendant was alone at time and allowed his speed to increase.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
He said Armstrong worked as a stockroom assistant, lived in a rural area, and his licence is essential.

The solicitor said the defendant would have been offered a fixed penalty up to 90mph but he was only over.

Imposing the penalty along with a £15 offender's levy, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that she couldn't believe he would be offered a fixed penalty for such a high speed.