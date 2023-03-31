A motorist who crashed after speeding off from police before hitting speeds of over 80mph in Antrim town was lucky not to have killed himself or others, a judge said.

James John Rainey (18), of Lanntara in Ballymena, was in a Seat Leon around 10pm on February 3 this year. The defendant was sentenced on charges of dangerous driving; absence of insurance; absence of a licence; failing to stop for police; failing to stop, remain and report after a collision and possession of cannabis.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police had gone to speak to the defendant in Antrim and he "took off at speed".

Police activated blue lights and siren but the vehicle failed to stop and it reached speeds of over 80mph including when going through the Stiles estate in Antrim.

The car veered onto the wrong side of the road; failed to slow at a junction and travelled against the flow of traffic at several roundabouts. The car lost control and collided with a lamp post in the Parkhall estate.

Substantial damage was caused to the front of the vehicle. Rainey and a passenger ran off and after a police dog was called in the defendant was found at an address at Corbally Avenue.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had stayed out of trouble since the incident. He said his client had bought the vehicle to learn to drive and was in the process of getting insurance cover but had been tempted to take the vehicle "for a spin".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said if it was not for Rainey's young age and a plea of guilty he would have jailed him.

The judge said the defendant was "very lucky you didn't kill yourself or others" and added: "This was a very dangerous escapade and could easily have resulted in fatalities."