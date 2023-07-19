Young motorist hit telegraph pole after taking his eyes off the road, court told

A young motorist took his eyes off the road and collided with a telegraph pole, his solicitor told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ryan Farrell, aged 20, from Ballymacpeake Road, Portglenone, was fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy and given five penalty points on charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to report the damage-only accident.

The court heard the collision happened at Leitrim Road, near Castledawson, on February 11 this year.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant’s car had ended up on its roof after hitting the telegraph pole.

Mr Atherton explained his family had arrived quickly at the scene.

"This has been a very salutary lesson for Ryan,” continued Mr Atherton. “No other vehicles were involved and he did not sustain serious injuries.”