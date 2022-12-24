Register
Young motorist spotted not wearing a seatbelt

A motorist caught not wearing a seatbelt has been fined £75.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 minutes ago

Stephen Andrew Johnston (25) from Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera, was fined a further £75 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also handed him three penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 21) that on July 1 this year at around 1.40pm, police stopped the defendant in a car at Rainey Street and noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

She said he was offered a fixed penalty and told to produce his licence at a police station, which he failed to do.

A defence solicitor said the defendant wished to apologise to the court for his actions.

He said Johnston had been unable to locate his driving licence and therefore could not produce it to the police.

The solicitor added the defendant was currently on Universal Credit.

The judge gave him 20 weeks to pay the fines.