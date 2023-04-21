Katlyn Montgomery (19) of Moyola Gardens, Castledawson, admitted a charge of being an R driver who exceeded 45mph.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard she came to police attention whilst doing 88mph in a Mini at the M22 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Randalstown on January 26.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record and no previous penalty points, accepted there was "absolutely no excuse" for such a speed.
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes gave the defendant three penalty points and a £150 fine.
He told the defendant: "I am saying this not just as a judge but I am a father of a daughter of your age. For your own safety and for the sanity of your parents I should put you off the road. I'm not going to".