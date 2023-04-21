Register
Young motorist told she really should have been banned from driving for 'sanity of your parents'

A judge told an R driver caught doing almost twice her permitted speed he should be banning her from the roads for the "sanity of your parents".

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

Katlyn Montgomery (19) of Moyola Gardens, Castledawson, admitted a charge of being an R driver who exceeded 45mph.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard she came to police attention whilst doing 88mph in a Mini at the M22 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Randalstown on January 26.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record and no previous penalty points, accepted there was "absolutely no excuse" for such a speed.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes gave the defendant three penalty points and a £150 fine.

He told the defendant: "I am saying this not just as a judge but I am a father of a daughter of your age. For your own safety and for the sanity of your parents I should put you off the road. I'm not going to".