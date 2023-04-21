A judge told an R driver caught doing almost twice her permitted speed he should be banning her from the roads for the "sanity of your parents".

Katlyn Montgomery (19) of Moyola Gardens, Castledawson, admitted a charge of being an R driver who exceeded 45mph.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard she came to police attention whilst doing 88mph in a Mini at the M22 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Randalstown on January 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record and no previous penalty points, accepted there was "absolutely no excuse" for such a speed.

Editorial image

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes gave the defendant three penalty points and a £150 fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement