Young motorist was ‘very unfortunate’ says solicitor

Twenty-year-old Enda Duffin from Ballyscullion Road, Antrim, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy for having no insurance on July 9 last.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at approximately 11.30pm police stopped a car being driven by the defendant at Moneymore Road.

He said police carried out checks which showed there was no record of insurance for the vehicle.

The lawyer said Duffin claimed he was insured and handed his insurance documents over to police but they showed the policy had expired at 11.59pm on July 8.

He added the defendant was cautioned about the offence, but made no reply.

A defence solicitor described the defendant as “very unfortunate” in the circumstances.

He explained that the defendant’s insurance had expired the night before he was stopped by the police and he mistakenly believed he was still covered.

The solicitor said Duffin had insurance for another vehicle he had purchased.

He said the defendant had applied for a HGV licence and he may have to face the consequences of having this conviction.