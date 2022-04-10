Young mum ‘did not intend to stab man in the back at party’

Hannah McCusker from Crawfordsburn, Maghera, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on October 21 2018.

The 23-year-old former shop assistant was told by Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop that any case involving a knife was serious but the fact she had gone into the kitchen to get a knife made it more serious.

McCusker, who had intended to contest the charge, and a friend had earlier given four males, including the injured party, a lift from Magherafelt to the house where a party was taking place.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police received a report at 9.30am on October 21 from a friend of the victim about the stabbing which had taken place at about 6am outside a dwelling in the Orchard Way area of Portglenone.

He said he had taken the victim to Antrim Hospital and said a young female had stabbed him at a party, she said.

The lawyer said the defendant and the others had arrived at the house around 3am and she accepted an invitation to come in for a drink and everyone was “having a good time”.

She said “some words were exchanged” between the defendant and the injured party and the defendant started shouting at him and punched him on the head and arms.

Counsel said the injured party pushed the defendant which caused her to fall to the floor, and then he ran out of the front door and stood on the footpath opposite the house.

A witness upstairs in the house heard the defendant going into the kitchen and her going out with the knife.

Continuing, the lawyer said the victim said he felt a sharp pain like a needle going into his skin and he later received two stitches to a wound in his back.

Counsel said McCusker was arrested and taken to Dungannon police station, where she made no response to all questions.

Describing it as a “serious case”, a defence lawyer said McCusker had been experiencing mental health difficulties but accepted her behaviour was inexcusable.

The lawyer explained she had been looking for her friend at the time and felt intimidated.

He said there had been a scuffle and she had stabbed the injured party.

The lawyer stressed she is not a violent person and had not intended to stab him. He said the defendant lived with her parents and has a baby girl, and has not troubled the court or police since.