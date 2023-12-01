Young shoplifters apprehended in Newtownabbey
Police officers helped to detain two juvenile shoplifters while on a patrol in Newtownabbey last night (November 30).
Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Last night members of Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Police Team conducted beat patrols of retail outlets within Newtownabbey.
"These patrols give us the opportunity to engage with retail staff and members of the public.
“We also assisted in the detention of two juvenile shoplifters, who will be dealt with in due course.”