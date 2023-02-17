Young South Derry disqualified driver was found with cannabis in his vehicle

A young Maghera motorist caught driving while disqualified has been placed on probation for 18 months.

Alexander Joseph Porter (21) of Ballynahone Road, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Porter admitted charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, failing to provide a specimen of breath, and having in his possession cannabis at Highfield Road, Magherafelt, on October 27, 2021.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 15) that at approximately 4.20pm, police had reason to stop a car which they pulled into a garage forecourt and cautioned the defendant when he could not produce his driving documents.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said Porter told police that his ban “was up next week” and while walking to the rear of the vehicle, police detected a smell of herbal cannabis from him. They carried out a search of the car and found a small amount of cannabis in the console of the vehicle.

She said Porter was conveyed to the Antrim custody suite, where he failed to provide a specimen of breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant held down full time employment and there were no matters pending. He added that his mother provided him guidance and hopefully with her help he will be able to get his life back on the “straight and narrow”.