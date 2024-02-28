Young Stewartstown man returned for trial on drug charges including possessing cocaine with intent to supply

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean McReynolds, aged 27, from Lisaclare Road in Stewartstown, is accused of having in his possession cocaine, and having the drug with intent to supply to others.

He is also accused of having cannabis in his possession, dangerous driving at Markethill Road, Armagh, and possessing criminal property, namely cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The alleged offences happened on September 6, 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McReynolds replied that he understood the charges when they were read to him by the clerk during a preliminary enquiry at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

He also added he had nothing to say in answer to the charges.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied that McReynolds had a case to answer.

The accused was returned on personal bail of £500 for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 19.