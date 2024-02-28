Young Stewartstown man returned for trial on drug charges including possessing cocaine with intent to supply
Dean McReynolds, aged 27, from Lisaclare Road in Stewartstown, is accused of having in his possession cocaine, and having the drug with intent to supply to others.
He is also accused of having cannabis in his possession, dangerous driving at Markethill Road, Armagh, and possessing criminal property, namely cash.
The alleged offences happened on September 6, 2020.
McReynolds replied that he understood the charges when they were read to him by the clerk during a preliminary enquiry at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
He also added he had nothing to say in answer to the charges.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied that McReynolds had a case to answer.
The accused was returned on personal bail of £500 for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 19.
Mr Ranaghan told him to make sure he turned up for his arraignment.