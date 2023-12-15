Young Tyrone barber was sitting in car having a few cans of beer with 'no intention of driving', court told
Daryl Montaque (21), from Ivybank Park, Donaghmore, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy, for being in charge of the car while having consumed excess alcohol.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that at 12am on November 11, police spoke to the defendant in the vicinity of Brewery Court, Donaghmore, and noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor and requested a preliminary breath test which showed an alcohol count of 45mcgs.
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant was the “designated driver” and had brought his cousins home and was sitting in the car having a few cans of beer with no intention of driving.
He said police were pursuing a motorbike and had stopped to ask the defendant if he had seen the bike and this was when they detected the alcohol.