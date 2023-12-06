Young Tyrone factory worker kicked police officer on the shin during Dungannon street disturbance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Factory worker Savio De Oliveira (21), of Lisnaree in Dungannon was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service.
He admitted disorderly behaviour, assault on police obstructing and resisting police officers on July 30 this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told De Oliveira that he had been “foolish” and if he committed similar offences in future could face a custodial sentence.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at 12.30am, police were called to a report of a group of males fighting in Market Square area of Dungannon.
A prosecuting lawyer said when police arrived the group had moved off in the direction of Perry Street car park and were “shouting and being rowdy”.
Police asked them to stop so they could ascertain whether anyone was injured, but the defendant continued to walk away.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When spoken to he became “verbally aggressive” and did not cooperate with a police request to stop, the lawyer continued.
He said De Oliveira was “swinging his arms” and had to be restrained by police and handcuffed.
He refused to cooperate when police were searching him and kicked an officer on the leg, leaving a mark on his shin.
A defence lawyer explained the defendant had been socialising with friends and they had successfully managed to break-up a fight involving two males when police arrived.
He added the defendant, who apologised for his behaviour, was wearing an ear piece listening to music and did not hear the police command to stop.