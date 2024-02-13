Young Tyrone haulage driver given four-week disqualification for speeding offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marc Hutchinson (20) from Montober Road, Cookstown, admitted exceeding the speed for the classification of vehicle on June 26 last year.

The court heard at approximately 2pm at Glenshane Road a lorry driven by the defendant was detected travelling at 56mph, 16mph in excess of the 40mph restriction.

Prosecuting counsel said Hutchinson has no record.

Handing into court a number of character references, a defence lawyer said the defendant had been driving a works van.

He said the Hutchinson had just passed his test a matter of days prior to the detection and under the new driver legislation could not avail of a fixed penalty.