A joiner found with two pouches containing a total of five grams of cannabis in a bin liner, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sean McNeill (22), of Quarry Lane, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on January 28 this year.

The court heard that police stopped a BMW car on the Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, and noticed a smell of cannabis within the vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said the two small pouches containing approximately five grams of cannabis were recovered from a bin liner.

Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The lawyer said the McNeill told police that the drug belonged to a friend.

A defence lawyer said the defendant came from a respectable family and has never been in court before and was unlikely to ever appear in one again.