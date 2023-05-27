Register
Young Tyrone joiner told police cannabis belonged to a friend

A joiner found with two pouches containing a total of five grams of cannabis in a bin liner, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 10:02 BST

Sean McNeill (22), of Quarry Lane, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on January 28 this year.

The court heard that police stopped a BMW car on the Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, and noticed a smell of cannabis within the vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said the two small pouches containing approximately five grams of cannabis were recovered from a bin liner.

Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The lawyer said the McNeill told police that the drug belonged to a friend.

A defence lawyer said the defendant came from a respectable family and has never been in court before and was unlikely to ever appear in one again.

He was working with a company who thought very highly of him and he was “extremely embarrassed,” the lawyer added.