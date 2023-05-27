Sean McNeill (22), of Quarry Lane, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on January 28 this year.
The court heard that police stopped a BMW car on the Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, and noticed a smell of cannabis within the vehicle.
Prosecuting counsel said the two small pouches containing approximately five grams of cannabis were recovered from a bin liner.
The lawyer said the McNeill told police that the drug belonged to a friend.
A defence lawyer said the defendant came from a respectable family and has never been in court before and was unlikely to ever appear in one again.
He was working with a company who thought very highly of him and he was “extremely embarrassed,” the lawyer added.