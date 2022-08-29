Young Tyrone man bailed over shooting incident while his co-accused father remains at large

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing by video-link from police custody was Andrew McCrum from Millix Road, Ballygawley , who is charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property as well as assisting offenders.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred during the early hours of Sunday 28 August when two shots were fired in the Main Street area of Ballygawley.

One shot was allegedly fired in the air and the other towards the window of a pub.

Accused appeared by video-link at Dungannon Court.

McCrum was arrested a short time later

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She explained police were called by staff in the Tailor’s House Bar after the defendant and his father Robert McCrum attended the premises.

It is alleged the defendant went into the bar and it was his father who fired the shots, following a disagreement with other persons on the premises.

During interview, Andrew McCrum accepted being at the premises but denies any knowledge of his father’s intentions when he attended. Both men left the area after the incident.

The detective confirmed “a substantial number of guns” where seized from the family home as McCrum and his father and brother all hold firearms licences, “Because a number of witnesses have refused to participate in the investigation, we are having difficulty identifying the exact firearm used, therefore we cannot confirm if it is one which was legally held.”

In respect of bail, the detective added, “Although we are sympathetic with the defendant our fear is at present we cannot account for all firearms used in this incident. We also have concerns over potential witness interference as the defendant’s father is his co-accused, remains outstanding and the nature of the incident has put a number of people in fear, the defendant also lives in close proximity to the scene.”

A defence solicitor told the court the charges are denied and while considering her client’s address is not suitable, offered his grandfather’s home in Aughnacloy.

District Judge Steven Keown agreed to release McCrum on bail in the sum of £500 and there must be no contact with any witnesses or co-accused.