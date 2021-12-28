Young Tyrone man fined £75 for possessing cannabis joint

Twenty-year-old Blake McCausland from Hillcrest Park in Moygashel was said by a Public Prosecution Service lawyer to have had about 1-2 grams of the drug in a joint and grinder which were seized by the police.

The court heard the offence was detected on July 22 this year.

A defence solicitor pointed out that McCausland had “nothing previous for this type of offending”.

He asked the court to deal with the matter leniently given his record.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would impose a financial penalty given that it was a very small amount of cannabis.