Register
BREAKING

Young Tyrone man given 140 hours of community service for ‘kicking out and swearing’ at police

A Tyrone man who kicked out and swore at police officers, has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of Community Service on assault charges.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Patrick Cawley (23) from Millview Manor, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £250 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for six weeks for failing to provide a preliminary breath test, and failing to provide a specimen when in charge while unfit.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on July 3 last, police at approximately 2pm, police received a report of a domestic incident at Millview in Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant came out of the property and got into a car and police suspected he maybe under the influence from the night before and his father came and took the keys from the engine.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He said as police spoke to Cawley he lunged at an officer making him fear he would be assaulted. In an ensuing scuffle he assaulted four police officers, shouting abuse and swearing at them.

Read More
‘Crisis in Lough Neagh’ must be given high priority by new Executive - McGlone

Counsel said he refused to provide a specimen of breath and was taken to Dungannon custody where he refused to provide an evidential specimen.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant had been on the ground and was kicking out and waving his arms about and this was the nature of the assaults on the police.

Mr Dillon said Cawley had been advised to leave the house and calm down and he went out and sat on his van.

The lawyer claimed his father had shouted at him "give them nothing son" and he unfortunately took this advice.