A Tyrone man who kicked out and swore at police officers, has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of Community Service on assault charges.

Patrick Cawley (23) from Millview Manor, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £250 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for six weeks for failing to provide a preliminary breath test, and failing to provide a specimen when in charge while unfit.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on July 3 last, police at approximately 2pm, police received a report of a domestic incident at Millview in Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant came out of the property and got into a car and police suspected he maybe under the influence from the night before and his father came and took the keys from the engine.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He said as police spoke to Cawley he lunged at an officer making him fear he would be assaulted. In an ensuing scuffle he assaulted four police officers, shouting abuse and swearing at them.

Counsel said he refused to provide a specimen of breath and was taken to Dungannon custody where he refused to provide an evidential specimen.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant had been on the ground and was kicking out and waving his arms about and this was the nature of the assaults on the police.

Mr Dillon said Cawley had been advised to leave the house and calm down and he went out and sat on his van.