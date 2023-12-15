Young Tyrone man handed a plasic bag containing cannabis and a grinder to police, court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Black from Kilmascally, Ardboe, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on October 7 last.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 10pm police on patrol in the Ardboe area observed two males walking in darkness at the Airfield industrial estate.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said when police approached they “appeared nervous” and on speaking to the defendant, he handed over a plastic bag and grinder.
Counsel said the bag contained approximately 20 grams of cannabis, and the defendant made a full admission.
A defence lawyer stressed Black, who worked in a builders merchants, had the drugs for personal use and he had cooperated fully with police.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare warned the defendant to “get a handle” on his drugs problem. He also made a destruction order for the cannabis.