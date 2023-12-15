A young Tyrone man who handed over a bag containing approximately 20 grams of cannabis to police when he was stopped at Ardboe, has been fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Black from Kilmascally, Ardboe, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on October 7 last.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 10pm police on patrol in the Ardboe area observed two males walking in darkness at the Airfield industrial estate.

The lawyer said when police approached they “appeared nervous” and on speaking to the defendant, he handed over a plastic bag and grinder.

Counsel said the bag contained approximately 20 grams of cannabis, and the defendant made a full admission.

A defence lawyer stressed Black, who worked in a builders merchants, had the drugs for personal use and he had cooperated fully with police.