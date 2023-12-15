Register
Young Tyrone man handed a plasic bag containing cannabis and a grinder to police, court told

A young Tyrone man who handed over a bag containing approximately 20 grams of cannabis to police when he was stopped at Ardboe, has been fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT
Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Black from Kilmascally, Ardboe, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on October 7 last.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 10pm police on patrol in the Ardboe area observed two males walking in darkness at the Airfield industrial estate.

The lawyer said when police approached they “appeared nervous” and on speaking to the defendant, he handed over a plastic bag and grinder.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Counsel said the bag contained approximately 20 grams of cannabis, and the defendant made a full admission.

A defence lawyer stressed Black, who worked in a builders merchants, had the drugs for personal use and he had cooperated fully with police.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare warned the defendant to “get a handle” on his drugs problem. He also made a destruction order for the cannabis.