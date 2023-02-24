A young Tyrone man had to be 'taken to the ground' after running towards police officers, a court was told.

Reece Mullan (20) from Cloneen, Dungannon, was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service.

Mullan admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting police, assaulting a police sergeant, and possessing cocaine on December 17, 2022.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday the incident happened at approximately 10pm when the defendant ran at a constable and sergeant in the Woodburn Crescent area of Dungannon.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said Mullan was shouting 'black b******s' at police and had to be brought to the ground as he would not allow himself to be arrested.

The lawyer said the defendant struck the sergeant on the arm and he was cautioned for assault.

Mullan was arrested and in custody two bags containing the Class A drug cocaine were found in his boxers.

A defence solicitor said the defendant admitted the offences and had been under the influence of drugs at the time and accepted that he ran at the officers.

He noted that the pre-sentence report concluded that Mullan was highly likely to re-offend, but he would suggest there was a medium risk of him re-offending.

The solicitor suggested a probation order that would help the defendant find some structure to his life.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would impose a combination order which he expected Mullan to comply with.