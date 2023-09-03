A young Tyrone man who shouted at police he wished their grannies would die from cancer, has been fined £250.

Twenty-year-old Reece Mullan from Cloneen, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard police were called to a fight involving approximately 20 to 30 youths in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon in the early hours of the morning of May 13 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said there was no ongoing fight when police arrived but while arresting the defendant's cousin he became aggressive and intervened shouting obscenties at police officers.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had used “terrible language” towards the officers. He said there was no disturbance when the police arrived and the defendant could not see any reason why his cousin was being detained by the police.