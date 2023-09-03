Young Tyrone man used ‘terrible language’ towards police officers
Twenty-year-old Reece Mullan from Cloneen, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for disorderly behaviour.
The court heard police were called to a fight involving approximately 20 to 30 youths in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon in the early hours of the morning of May 13 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said there was no ongoing fight when police arrived but while arresting the defendant's cousin he became aggressive and intervened shouting obscenties at police officers.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had used “terrible language” towards the officers. He said there was no disturbance when the police arrived and the defendant could not see any reason why his cousin was being detained by the police.
Imposing the fine, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked it never ceased to amaze him the restraint shown by police in the face of such provocation.