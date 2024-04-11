Young Tyrone man was using cannabis to self-medicate for an injury, court told
Eiothan James Anthony Brady, aged 25, unemployed, from Union Place in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for possessing the Class B drug.
The court heard that on January 8 last, at approximately 4.45 pm, police stopped a car at Magherafelt and detected a strong smell of herbal cannabis from the vehicle.
Prosecuting counsel said a search was carried out of the vehicle and the defendant disclosed that he had cannabis in a grinder in the vehicle.
The lawyer said there was nothing on the defendant’s person, but police found a wooden box containing suspected cannabis and a black grinder containing the drug.
He said Brady was interviewed at the scene and made an admission.
Counsel said he did have an amount of cannabis involved but it was small.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had one previous conviction and a restorative caution for possessing cannabis.
Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly said the defendant is “clearly moving up the ladder” and he had made it clear to him that police would be keeping a careful eye on him.
Mr Donnelly said he was instructed that Brady was self-medicating for an injury and has now eradicated the drug from his life.
He pleaded with the court to give him “one last chance” and to impose a monetary penalty.
Imposing the fine, District Judge Mullan also made an order for the destruction of the cannabis.