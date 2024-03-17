Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor McCrory, aged 23, from Crouck Road, Mountfield, Omagh, was also fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy for careless driving and failing to report a damage-only accident.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police received a report of a hit-and-run at Millburn Street, Cookstown, on July 23 last year involving two cars which had both sustained frontal damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said police went to speak to the defendant at his home address without success and spoke to his family who said he would be in touch with them.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said on July 24, McCrory admitted to police that he was the driver and made no admissions.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been driving home when a cat ran out in front of him.

He said the defendant stopped and spoke to the owners of the other vehicle who were foreign nationals and left his name and address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the owners then became aggressive with him and he felt that it was best for him to leave the scene.

He pointed out that McCrory, who had a clear record, would have called at the police station with his insurance details but it was closed at the time.