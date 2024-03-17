Young Tyrone motorist collided with car in Cookstown after a cat ran out in front of him, court told
Conor McCrory, aged 23, from Crouck Road, Mountfield, Omagh, was also fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy for careless driving and failing to report a damage-only accident.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police received a report of a hit-and-run at Millburn Street, Cookstown, on July 23 last year involving two cars which had both sustained frontal damage.
Prosecuting counsel said police went to speak to the defendant at his home address without success and spoke to his family who said he would be in touch with them.
The lawyer said on July 24, McCrory admitted to police that he was the driver and made no admissions.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been driving home when a cat ran out in front of him.
He said the defendant stopped and spoke to the owners of the other vehicle who were foreign nationals and left his name and address.
The lawyer said the owners then became aggressive with him and he felt that it was best for him to leave the scene.
He pointed out that McCrory, who had a clear record, would have called at the police station with his insurance details but it was closed at the time.
The lawyer added that the defendant lives in a rural area and travels extensively as well as working in the family business.