Young Tyrone motorist given road ban for having no insurance
Twenty-five-year-old Evaldas Kairiukstis from Lambfield Heights, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for the offence on July 11 last year.
Kairiukstis was fined a further £100 for having no driving licence on the same date.
The court heard the offences were detected by police who were on mobile patrol in the Dungannon area. Prosecuting counsel said they stopped a BMW car at Granville Road and the offences came to light.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has been living in Northern Ireland for four years and did not have a driving licence. He stressed that Kairiukstis hopes to get a provisional licence and eventually a full licence.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned the defendant that he needed to have a licence before going onto the roads.