A Tyrone motorist has lost his licence for four months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Twenty-five-year-old Evaldas Kairiukstis from Lambfield Heights, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for the offence on July 11 last year.

Kairiukstis was fined a further £100 for having no driving licence on the same date.

The court heard the offences were detected by police who were on mobile patrol in the Dungannon area. Prosecuting counsel said they stopped a BMW car at Granville Road and the offences came to light.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been living in Northern Ireland for four years and did not have a driving licence. He stressed that Kairiukstis hopes to get a provisional licence and eventually a full licence.