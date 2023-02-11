A young motorist who drove round two police officers later crashed through fields when his BMW car left the road, a court was told.

Twenty-year-old Adam Gates from Bankfield Drive, Coagh, was fined £250 and banned from driving for 12 months on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

He was fined a further £100 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to stop for police at Main Street in Coagh on January 14.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police were operating a vehicle checkpoint at approximately 2am when they observed a BMW car coming round the roundabout from Ballinderry Bridge Road direction.

She said police were waving orange wands in a circular manner to stop vehicles, but the defendant drove round two officers and failed to stop.

Counsel said police got a vehicle description and the last registered owner was the defendant. They went to his home but a female who answered the door said he was not at home.

Later police attended the scene of a crash at Ballynargan Road, Coagh, and recognised Gates as the driver who had passed them earlier, she continued.

The lawyer said the defendant’s BMW had crashed through a hedge, fencing and travelled 150 metres through two fields and collided with another hedge causing considerable damage.

Gates was arrested around 4am and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 60mgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been coming from Coagh Football Clubhouse where he had a few beers and when he saw the police checkpoint had panicked.

The lawyer explained the defendant’s BMW, which he had saved up £2,000 to purchase, had been written off.

He stressed the defendant had also to pay up for the cost of the fencing damaged in the collision.

The lawyer said Gates was a young man who was training to be an electrical engineer and attended college and worked three days at the local cement factory.

He added that the defendant had made a full admission at the earliest opportunity in the police station.

