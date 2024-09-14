Youth 'may have sustained serious injuries' after numerous reports of fighting near Newtownabbey leisure facility
Police are investigating reports of fighting in Newtownabbey during which one young person is believed to have been seriously injured.
In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “On Friday 13th September, police in Newtownabbey received numerous reports of youths fighting in the Church Road / V36 area.
"We are aware that at least one youth may have sustained serious injuries.
"If you have any information in relation to this incident please contact 101 and quote reference number 1295 of 13th September 2024."