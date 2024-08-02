Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to youth workers who helped shield frightened children in a Lurgan park after a man was spotted armed with a knife.

Police in riot gear arrived at Lord Lurgan Memorial Park last night after they received reports of an ‘aggressive male armed with a knife’.

It is understood there were a large number of children in the park at the time and there are reports that a man brandished a knife at some of the young people.

One eyewitness said it was a ‘very frightening time for the children in the park’.

PSNI arrest a man after a knife incident at Lord Lurgan Park, Woodville Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

There are no reports of anyone injured and a man was later arrested by the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following a report of an aggressive male armed with a knife at Lord Lurgan Memorial Park at around 7pm on Thursday 1st August, police officers attended and arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an article with blade or point and common assault. The man is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian said: “I want to condemn the reported assault in Lord Lurgan Park yesterday evening. There is absolutely no place for knives or any other dangerous weapons in our communities.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the youth workers and the young people who were in the park as the incident took place.

"A man has since been arrested and I would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with police enquiries to contact the PSNI.”