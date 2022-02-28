The incident, which happened at Francis Street Service Station, at around 6.30pm last night, was captured on the firms state of the art CCTV system.

Sharing on social media last night Francis St Service station said: “We’ve had a group of youths in tonight harassing our staff and thinking they can take whatever they want including vape products.

“This is not isolated incident unfortunately

Francis St Service Station Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

“We have state of the art CCTV and we have a clear picture of every individual involved. The police have been informed and are currently investigating.

“If anyone has any information on this group of youths that was around Francis St at around 7.30pm tonight please contact us.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of theft from retail premises in the Francis Street area of Lurgan just before 7pm on Sunday, February 27.

“It was reported that a number of young people entered the shop at around 6.30pm before a young female reached over a counter and lifted a number of vaping products and left on foot without making payment.

“It was further reported that two young males lifted toy BB guns and also left without making payment.

“The young female is described as wearing black leggings with white stripes down the side, a black jumper, a black coat with white stripes down the side and white shoes.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1454 of 27/02/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

-