A Co Armagh GAA club, which has been plagued by arsonists deliberating setting fires around their pitch, warns these actions are ‘extremely dangerous’.

Éire Óg G.A.C. Craigavon said: “We are calling on young people in our community to stop lighting fires in and around our GAA club grounds and the wider Craigavon area.”

Several fires have been started close to the GAA pitch and even at local play parks in the Craigavon area. The GAA club believes there may have been at least 6 fires targeting the club grounds in recent weeks.

"Fires, no matter how small, are extremely dangerous. They risk lives, damage property, harm the environment, and place unnecessary strain on emergency services.

"Our club grounds are a shared space, built through years of volunteer work, fundraising and community spirit. Every act of vandalism is a blow to the entire community who use and support this space.

Speaking last night a spokesperson said: ““Tonight the PSNI and the Fire Service had to respond after two young individuals used aerosols to start fires behind the top goals, the second fire on our grounds today, and the sixth in recent weeks. Sadly, this is part of a worrying trend across the Craigavon area.

"We believe most young people respect their community. That’s why we’re appealing directly to you: please stop. Help us protect what belongs to all of us.

“To parents and guardians — we ask you to speak to your children about the real risks and consequences of this behaviour. Let’s work together to keep our club and community safe.”